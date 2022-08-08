Sasha Banks, Naomi Reportedly Agree to Return to WWE After Walking Out in May

Photo By Winslow Townson/Getty Images

Sasha Banks and Naomi's return to WWE is reportedly imminent.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer said an "agreement in principle" was reached last week, and the former women's tag team champions could be appearing as soon as Monday's Raw.

"They may have already signed by now, but a week ago, [I was told] they’re back," Meltzer said on Sunday Night's Main Event. "It could be tomorrow. It could be in a couple of weeks. It’s whatever day they want. They are probably pacing things. You don’t want to show all your cards in Week 1 (after Triple H taking over). You want to have something big to talk about every week for the next couple of weeks. An agreement in principle was reached over a week ago."

Banks and Naomi walked out on WWE in May amid frustrations with how they were being booked. The pair have been radio silent about their departures in the months since, and it was believed they were granted their releases at some point during that time.

It's unclear whether those releases carried any type of non-compete clause, but neither woman gave any hints about their future. Both made their first public appearance together over the weekend at the C2E2 fan convention, taking pictures with fans but still offering no glimpse into their future. It's worth noting that Banks and Naomi were promoted for the event under their real names (Mercedes Varnado and Trinity Fatu, respectively).

As for what could bring the pair back, it seems apparent Triple H taking over head of creative from Vince McMahon is the biggest overriding factor. McMahon's booking, particularly of the women's tag team division, has been a source of frustration in the past—particularly for Banks.

Triple H, by contrast, was renowned for his booking of the women's division in NXT. He was instrumental in the development of Banks, who is one of the so-called Four Horsewomen of WWE with Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch and Bayley.

In a not-so-subtle foreshadowing, WWE also announced the kickoff of a tournament to determine the new women's tag team champions during last Friday's SmackDown. While the return may not happen Monday when the tournament kicks off, there's a natural conflict of a returning Boss and Glow taking on whoever winds up the winner of that tournament.

