Heat Rumors: Jae Crowder 'Would Welcome a Return' amid Suns Trade Buzz

Jae Crowder may be on the trading block, and the veteran wing reportedly would be happy reuniting with the Miami Heat.

According to Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald: "We hear Jae Crowder would welcome a return to the Heat and ESPN's Brian Windhorst—while not mentioning the Heat or any team—said the Phoenix Suns are 'in trade negotiations right now. A lot of them are centered around Crowder. Crowder is a player who is available on the market right now.'"

