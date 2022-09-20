Easton Oliverson's Family Suing Little League After Head Injury From Bunk Bed Fall

AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar

The family of a 12-year-old baseball player who was seriously injured following a fall from a bunk bed during last month's Little League World Series in Pennsylvania is suing the league and the bed manufacturer.

According to MaryClaire Dale of the Associated Press, Easton Oliverson fell from the bunk bed on Aug. 15 in a dorm where teams were staying. He has since undergone three operations and was treated for a staph infection after suffering a skull fracture and bleeding on the brain as a result of the fall.

Jace and Nancy Oliverson filed a negligence lawsuit in Philadelphia on Friday seeking $50,000 for Easton's care plus punitive damages. The lawsuit stated that he fell in his sleep because there was no railing on the top bunk.

Jace Oliverson is an assistant coach for the team and Easton's brother Brogan was an alternate player who took his place on the roster after the fall. Snow Canyon was the first team from Utah to make it to the Little League World Series, but it was eliminated after losses to Nolensville (Tennessee) and Davenport Southeast (Iowa).

The Oliverson family has provided updates on Easton's recovery on social media. A Venmo account has also been set up to help assist with bills and expenses.