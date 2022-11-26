Matt Rhule Named Nebraska Head Coach After Scott Frost Firing

Grant Halverson/Getty Images

Former Carolina Panthers and Baylor head coach Matt Rhule has been selected to replace Scott Frost as head coach of the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

Amie Just of the Lincoln Journal Star reported the sides agreed to an eight-year contract.

The news of Rhule's hiring comes as little surprise after ESPN's Chris Low reported Friday that Nebraska had "zeroed in" on him as its top head coaching candidate.

Alabama offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien, Kansas head coach Lance Leipold and Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell were also reported candidates for the Nebraska head coaching job.

Rhule spent the last three seasons as head coach of the Panthers, though he was fired during the 2022 campaign amid a 1-4 start.

Before serving as head coach of the Panthers, Rhule spent three seasons as head coach of the Baylor Bears from 2017 through 2019, going 19-20 and 1-1 in bowl games. He was also head coach of the Temple Owls from 2013-16, leading the team to a 28-23 record in his four seasons. However, the Owls were 0-2 in bowl games.

Rhule will take over for Mickey Joseph, who was named interim head coach after Frost was fired.

Nebraska fired Frost after a 1-2 start to the 2022 campaign. The Cornhuskers began the season with a 31-28 loss to Northwestern and a 45-42 defeat to Georgia Southern.

In five years with Nebraska, Frost led the school to a 16-31 record and no bowl game appearances.

The Cornhuskers finished the 2022 campaign with a 4-8 record.

Rhule will now be tasked with leading the school to its first winning season since 2016, when it went 9-4 under Mike Riley.