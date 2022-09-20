Dodgers Legend Maury Wills Dies at Age 89; 7-Time MLB All-Star Won 3 World Series

Set Number: X158774 TK1

Seven-time Major League Baseball All-Star Maury Wills died on Tuesday at the age of 89.

The Los Angeles Dodgers, Wills' team for 12 seasons as a player, issued a statement about their franchise legend:

Wills was originally signed by the Dodgers in 1951 and spent eight years in the minor leagues before getting called up midway through the 1959 season.

In his first full big-league season, Wills finished 17th in NL MVP voting. He led the league in stolen bases in each of his first six full seasons, including a career-high 104 in 1962. It remains the 15th-highest single-season total in MLB history.

Wills was named NL MVP for the 1962 season after posting a .299/.347/.373 slash line and league-leading 10 triples. He was the first Dodgers player to win MVP after the franchise moved from Brooklyn to Los Angeles before the 1958 season.

The Dodgers won three World Series titles from 1959-65 with Wills. He hit .367/.387/.467 with three doubles and three stolen bases to help Los Angeles defeat the Minnesota Twins in the 1965 Fall Classic.

After the 1966 season, Wills was traded to the Pittsburgh Pirates and spent two years with the club. The Montreal Expos selected the Washington, D.C. native with the No. 21 overall pick in the expansion draft for the 1969 season.

The Expos traded Wills back to the Dodgers midway through the 1969 campaign. He played four seasons with Los Angeles before retiring after the 1972 season.

Following his retirement, Wills spent time working as a television broadcaster for NBC's Game of the Week coverage from 1973-77. He had a brief stint as manager of the Seattle Mariners late in the 1980 season and early in 1981, going 26-56 in 82 games.

Wills is the Dodgers' franchise leader with 490 stolen bases. His 586 career stolen bases rank 20th in MLB history.