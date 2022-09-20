2023 Formula 1 Schedule: Dates for Las Vegas, Record 24 Races Revealed

Eric Alonso/Getty Images

Formula One announced its 2023 schedule on Tuesday, featuring 24 races for the first time, per Matt Morlidge of Sky Sports.

The schedule adds two events compared to the 22-race season for 2022.

There will also be three races in the United States as the sport continues to grow in popularity, including an inaugural event in Las Vegas on Nov. 18.

Organizers previously announced an exciting track around the Las Vegas strip for the anticipated event:

Other American events will take place at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas, and the Miami International Autodrome in Florida.

The China Grand Prix will return to the schedule after a three-year absence, while the Qatar Grand Prix will make its second appearance after debuting in 2021.

"The presence of 24 races on the 2023 FIA Formula One World Championship calendar is further evidence of the growth and appeal of the sport on a global scale," FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem said in a statement.

"The addition of new venues and the retention of traditional events underlines the FIA's sound stewardship of the sport."

There will be no event in France in 2023, despite Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly and Charles Leclerc of Monaco currently ranking among the top 11 in the driver standings.

The season will begin on March 5 in Bahrain, with the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix remaining the final event on Nov. 26.