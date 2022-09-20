Oklahoma vs. Oklahoma State Bedlam Rivalry Series 'Done' When Sooners Join SEC

Brian Bahr/Getty Images

The Bedlam series between Oklahoma and Oklahoma State will come to an end in 2025.

Athletic directors Chad Weiberg of Oklahoma State and Joe Castiglione of Oklahoma told Brett McMurphy of The Action Network there are no plans to continue the rivalry when the Sooners leave the Big 12 for the SEC.

"It (playing Oklahoma) presents logistical issues under our current (scheduling) structure," Weiberg said. "We don’t have any openings to play them. We’re full. Unless there are significant undertakings to make the game happen, it can’t happen."

According to Castiglione, Oklahoma State "has shown no interest to schedule any future games in football" and his program is "moving on" to other potential opponents.

Conference realignment has upended several rivalry games that took place annually across college football. Oklahoma and Nebraska went 11 years between games from 2010 to 2021 after the Cornhuskers left the Big 12 for the Big Ten. The two teams did reunite for a home-and-home series in 2021 and 2022.

The Backyard Brawl between West Virginia and Pittsburgh was on ice for 11 years after the Mountaineers left the Big East for the Big 12. They played their first game against each other since 2011 on Sept. 1, with Pitt getting a 38-31 win.

The Lone Star Showdown featuring Texas and Texas A&M hasn't been played since 2011, though it will likely make a comeback when the Longhorns join their in-state rivals in the SEC in 2025.

Per McMurphy, the biggest reason Bedlam won't continue is because the schools share similar scheduling philosophies, with Oklahoma State expected to maintain a nine-game Big 12 schedule and the SEC expected to implement a nine-game conference schedule when Oklahoma and Texas join.

The board of regents at Oklahoma and Texas unanimously voted to accept an invitation to the SEC in July 2021. The move is expected to happen on July 1, 2025, after the Big 12's current media rights deal expires.

The Sooners and Cowboys have a rivalry that dates back to 1900 if you include track and field. Their football series began in 1904 with a total of 116 games played. The only years they haven't met on the gridiron were 1905 and 1909.

Oklahoma has dominated Bedlam on the football field. The Sooners have a 90-19-7 edge in the series, but Oklahoma State won last year's game 37-33. This year's matchup will be played on Nov. 19 at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman.