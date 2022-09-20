Titans' Taylor Lewan Carted Off Field After Suffering Knee Injury vs. Bills

Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

The Tennessee Titans faced a daunting challenge going on the road to face the Buffalo Bills in Monday's game even at full strength, and things became even more difficult in the first quarter when offensive tackle Taylor Lewan was carted off the field with a knee injury.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported he was ruled questionable to return.

Dennis Daley entered the game in Lewan's place, and the Titans responded by marching down the field for a touchdown on their first drive. Derrick Henry punched it in with a touchdown run on fourth down from the 2-yard line even without one of their offensive leaders up front.

Lewan has been with the Titans his entire career since they selected him with a first-round pick in the 2014 draft.

The Michigan product has dealt with durability issues of late, missing four games last year and four games in 2019. Injuries also limited him to five games during the 2020 season.

When healthy, he is a cornerstone of Tennessee's offense as a three-time Pro Bowler who has helped set the tone up front throughout his career. He earned a solid Pro Football Focus player grade of 70.9 last season.

While the Titans were able to move the ball without him in the immediate aftermath of his injury Monday, a long-term setback would limit their ceiling as they look to compete in the AFC again after finishing with the conference's No. 1 seed last season.