Tigers' Javier Baez Offering Free Food to Victims of Hurricane Fiona in Puerto Rico

Harry How/Getty Images

Detroit Tigers shortstop Javier Baez is doing what he can for his home of Puerto Rico as the island deals with the destruction of Hurricane Fiona.

With many without power and the ability to cook or refrigerate food, TMZ Sports noted Baez offered free food at his restaurant, Taquiza, and said: "I know we're going through something very difficult. I'm with you."

Elizabeth Wolfe, Holly Yan and Melissa Alonso of CNN reported emergency crews rescued approximately 1,000 people by Monday.

More than 1.4 million people were also without power, and devastating flooding caused plenty of damage across the island.

President Joe Biden declared a state of emergency in an effort to facilitate federal assistance for Puerto Rico.

As for Baez, he has represented Puerto Rico in the World Baseball Classic in the past and committed to the team earlier this month for the 2023 tournament.