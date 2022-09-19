Chiefs' Willie Gay Jr. Suspended 4 Games for Violating NFL's Personal Conduct Policy

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

The Kansas City Chiefs will be without one of their key defensive players for the next few weeks.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports that Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay Jr. has been suspended for the next four games for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy. Sam McDowell of the Kansas City Star added that the suspension stems from a January arrest in Overland Park, Kansas.

According to Adam Teicher of ESPN, Gay was arrested on a misdemeanor charge of criminal property damage of less than $1,000 during the week of Kansas City's AFC divisional round playoff game against the Buffalo Bills. His agents said he was visiting his son and got into an argument with the child's mother, who then called the police.

Per Teicher, the police report "estimated the total property damage at $225 for a vacuum cleaner, cellphone screen protector, humidifier and damage to a wall and door frame."

A second-round pick in 2020, Gay appeared in 12 games last season totaled 48 tackles, two interceptions and 0.5 sacks. He spent a few weeks on injured reserve with a toe injury. He was expected to take another step this season.

Through two games this year, Gay is tied for second on the Chiefs with 16 total tackles while adding two passes defended. The 24-year-old appeared in 92 percent of the team's defensive snaps in Kansas City's win over the Los Angeles Chargers last Thursday night.

Gay will miss games against the Indianapolis Colts, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Las Vegas Raiders and Buffalo Bills. He will be eligible to return in Week 7 against the San Francisco 49ers.