Cowboys Rumors: Dalton Schultz Suffered PCL Injury; 'Unclear' If TE Will Miss Time

Dallas Cowboys tight end Dalton Schultz reportedly avoided a worst-case scenario regarding the knee injury he sustained on Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals, but he's not out of the woods yet.

According to ESPN's Todd Archer, Schultz is dealing with an injury to his PCL and it's "unclear" at this point if it will cause him to miss time.

Archer pointed out that Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott was bothered by a PCL issue last season, though he still managed to play in all 17 games and rush for 1,002 yards with 10 touchdowns.

Schultz recorded two receptions for 18 yards before suffering the injury late in the fourth quarter. He was unable to take the field for Dallas' final offensive drive that set up a game-winning 50-yard field goal by Brett Maher that gave the team a 20-17 victory.

Schultz, who now has seven catches for 62 yards with no touchdowns through the first two games of the year, established himself as a reliable option in the Cowboys passing attack last season when he posted career highs of 78 catches, 808 yards and eight touchdowns. However, the 26-year-old was unable to reach an agreement on a long-term deal during the offseason and is playing the 2022 season on a one-year franchise tag, which is worth $10.9 million.

The Cowboys are already dealing with injuries to multiple key players in the early part of the season. Quarterback Dak Prescott is out after undergoing thumb surgery. Receivers James Washington (foot) and Michael Gallup (knee) have yet to take the field this year. Left tackle Tyron Smith is expected to miss months due to a hamstring injury.

Dallas will hope to bring the momentum of Sunday's win into next week's game against the New York Giants on Monday Night Football.