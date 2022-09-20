Fantasy Football Week 3: Buy Low, Sell High Trade Options for Redraft and Dynasty

4 of 6

(Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Redraft Value

Darnell Mooney was one of the surprise breakout wideouts from the 2021 season and one of the few bright spots during an abysmal Chicago Bears campaign. He greatly outperformed Allen Robinson II, the team’s incumbent star receiver, due to his strong rapport with rookie signal-caller Justin Fields.

Mooney was expected to improve upon an already impressive performance—he had 81 catches for 1,055 yards and four touchdowns on a whopping 140 targets last year—after going into 2022 as the team’s clear-cut WR1.

Managers who were hoping to see at least a similar showing this year have been gravely disappointed. Mooney has caught two of his five targets for a total of four yards across two games.

Despite the utterly horrid start, there is reason to believe Mooney can get back on track.

Week 1 was played in monsoon-like conditions that made it exceedingly tough to do anything but run the ball—the Bears ran it 37 times and attempted just 17 throws—and only running back David Montgomery had more than one catch for Chicago in the game.

The rainy weather at Lambeau Field again favored the ground game in Week 2. Fields only threw the ball 11 times on the night, completing seven in a disheartening 27-10 loss.

With that brutal stretch in the past, Mooney and the Bears will have a chance to air it out against the Houston Texans in Week 3. Matt Ryan passed 50 times for 352 yards and a score against this opponent in the opener, meaning Fields could throw more in this game than he has in the past two weeks combined.

Dynasty Value

Mooney is a terrific pickup for managers in dynasty leagues. He’s only in his third season as a professional and has yet to reach his ceiling.

The 24-year-old steadily improved in each of his first two seasons after being selected in the fifth round of the 2020 draft.

If Fields develops into the star Chicago believes he can become—the team gave up an additional first-rounder to move up and take him last year—Mooney will benefit heavily. The battery worked well together last season and could further build their rapport as the cornerstones of the Bears offense in the years to come.