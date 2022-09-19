Jordan Renaud Commits to Alabama over Oklahoma; Ranked No. 7 DL in Nation

Photo credit: 247Sports

Alabama added another top prospect to its 2023 recruiting class, with defensive lineman Jordan Renaud announcing his commitment Monday, per Hank South of 247Sports.

Renaud was also considering Oklahoma and had offers from Georgia and Auburn, among other top teams, but Alabama stood out in his recruitment:

"Let me just be for real. I feel like me personally, I picked Bama because it’s going to stretch me to the max. Like, I don’t want anything to be handed to me. I feel like they get the best out of their players. I feel like a lot of people just see the glitz and the glamour of Bama being Alabama. But they’re grinding in the dark and in the mud at night when the lights are off and doing it like that. But when showtime Saturday comes, they’re diamonds, they’re gold. With them staying down and keeping their heads down, just grinding, by the time they get on TV and they come through and they say their 'Roll Tides,' it changes the energy and the demeanor. That’s why — because they work. I chose Bama because they work. That culture and that culture of competition attracted me to that."

The Texas native is the seventh-ranked defensive lineman and No. 69 overall player in the 2023 recruiting class, per 247Sports' composite rankings.

The commitment adds to the Crimson Tide's No. 1 recruiting class, which now features nine of the top 100 players in the rankings.

Alabama consistently has one of the best teams in college football under head coach Nick Saban, winning six championships in the last 13 seasons. Stocking up on defensive line talent will help the squad remain dominant in the always-competitive SEC.

The Crimson Tide have also helped numerous players reach the NFL, especially on the defensive line with recent stars like Quinnen Williams and Jonathan Allen. Since 2016, nine different Alabama defensive linemen have been drafted in the first two rounds.

Renaud could be among the next in line if he lives up to expectations with his new team.