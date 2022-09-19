Celtics' Brad Stevens Has 'Green Light' to Spend Beyond $200M, Says Gov. Grousbeck

Brian Babineau/NBAE via Getty Images

Money will not be an issue for the Boston Celtics or team president Brad Stevens as they try to build a contender this season.

"I think we're spending about $200 million on the roster this year, and Brad has the green light to spend more," Celtics governor Wyc Grousbeck told Adam Himmelsbach of the Boston Globe (h/t Hoops Hype).

The Celtics have a payroll of about $170 million this season, fifth-highest in the NBA, which comes with a luxury tax bill of $44.5 million, per Spotrac.

After reaching the NBA Finals last season, the squad remained aggressive this summer with the addition of Malcolm Brogdon. They were also involved in talks for Kevin Durant before the superstar decided to return to the Brooklyn Nets.

Grousbeck explained the team's strategy with a title within reach:

"People can write or think whatever they want. Or, you can actually look at what we do, which is do whatever we possibly can to win a championship. And we’re in the mode right now of completely adding on. Are you going to trade future draft picks and young players under 30? Hopefully not. But money is not a consideration whatsoever, and this roster shows that."

The Celtics earned the No. 2 seed in the East last year and completed an impressive run through the playoffs, beating the Nets, Milwaukee Bucks and Miami Heat. The team still lost to the Golden State Warriors in six games, which was enough to spur an active offseason.

"Do whatever it takes to get better, because we weren't good enough," Grousbeck said of his message to Stevens.

With Brogdon added to a roster that already includes Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brrown and more, Boston will look to take the next step this season.