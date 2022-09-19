3 Takeaways from Raiders' Week 2 Loss

0 of 3

Raiders QB Derek Carr (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

This is not how the Las Vegas Raiders envisioned starting the 2022 season. A hard-fought loss to the rival Las Angeles Chargers in Week 1 was disappointing but not disastrous. Sunday's late collapse against the Arizona Cardinals, however, leaves Las Vegas in a 0-2 hole with the Tennessee Titans on tap for Week 3.

Critical miscues by quarterback Derek Carr (three interceptions) sunk the Raiders against L.A. Those mistakes can be corrected. The defense melted down against Arizona, and that's indicative of a more glaring problem.

If Las Vegas can't protect a 16-point fourth-quarter lead, it's going to have a hard time making a push for the AFC West crown.

The Raiders still had a chance to win in overtime before Hunter Renfrow's fumble was returned 59 yards for a touchdown. However, the fact that Las Vegas even allowed Arizona to force an extra inning is concerning.

There's a lot of football left, and Las Vegas can get back on track by beating Tennessee. However, there are issues that must be addressed immediately. Here's what we learned from Sunday's 29-23 loss to the Cardinals.

