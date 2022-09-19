X

    Justin Fields, Bears Get 'Reality Check' in SNF Loss to Aaron Rodgers, Packers

    The Chicago Bears were widely expected to be among the league's worst teams this season but stunned the San Francisco 49ers, a presumed contender, in Week 1.

    All it took was a familiar foe to quickly end their early momentum.

    The Green Bay Packers won the latest edition of the league's oldest rivalry with a 27-10 victory on Sunday at Lambeau Field. It was more of the same in this matchup, as Green Bay has now won seven in a row and 12 of the last 13 against the Bears.

    Social media realized it was the same old story for Chicago:

    Dan Wiederer @danwiederer

    Reality check game here. As so many of these trips up here seem to be.

    Colin Cowherd @ColinCowherd

    It’s half. It’s over. It’s a typical Bears at Lambeau game.

    Matt Peck @Bulls_Peck

    ...I hate everything.<br><br>I'm so sick of this feeling. First Favre. Now Rodgers. My entire GD life.<br><br>It's really, deeply upsetting. And it never changes. <a href="https://t.co/F4tsI2jyTX">pic.twitter.com/F4tsI2jyTX</a>

    Matt Norlander @MattNorlander

    I've been watching this exact Bears-Packers game for the majority of my adult life.

    James Neveau @JamesNeveau

    I'm not an astrology guy, but what bad star were we collectively born under to repeatedly suffer at the hands of this man? <a href="https://t.co/TO1dHO3hJm">pic.twitter.com/TO1dHO3hJm</a>

    Zack Pearson @Zack_Pearson

    how many times have we seen this movie?

    Chris Boden @BodenTweets

    Back.<br>To. <br>Earth.<br>Shouldn't really be surprised because....that guy.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/DaBears?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#DaBears</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/WGNNews?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@WGNNews</a>

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    Aaron Rodgers looking at the Bears defense <a href="https://t.co/gzbS42pK0h">pic.twitter.com/gzbS42pK0h</a>

    It seemed like things were finally changing for the Bears in this rivalry when Justin Fields capped off a seven-play, 71-yard drive with a touchdown run on their opening possession. The running game looked strong with David Montgomery leading the way, and the visitors suddenly had some early momentum.

    Yet Aaron Rodgers did what he almost always does to Chicago and threw touchdown passes to Aaron Jones and Allen Lazard in a second quarter that also saw Jones run for a score. The Packers put 21 points on the board in that quarter and never looked back in the win.

    To Chicago's credit, it battled back some and had an opportunity to pull within one score from 4th-and-goal from the 1-yard line in the final quarter. Yet it decided to put Fields in shotgun and run quarterback power, and replay review determined the Packers stopped him even though it appeared he reached the plane.

    Albert Breer @AlbertBreer

    I think he got in. But that was really close.

    Matt Norlander @MattNorlander

    NFL is richer than god. Put microchips in the damn footballs already.

    Blake Schuster @Schustee

    Why the NFL hasn’t adopted the same review tech used in tennis is beyond comprehension

    Tom Fornelli @TomFornelli

    The Packers have gotten every call against the Bears my entire life.

    It was the Bears' final realistic chance, and Rodgers all but ended it with a deep ball to Sammy Watkins to set up a field goal on the ensuing possession.

    The good news for Chicago is the next two games are potentially winnable against the Houston Texans and New York Giants, but Sunday marked yet another loss to its bitter rivals.

