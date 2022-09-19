Justin Fields, Bears Get 'Reality Check' in SNF Loss to Aaron Rodgers, Packers

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The Chicago Bears were widely expected to be among the league's worst teams this season but stunned the San Francisco 49ers, a presumed contender, in Week 1.

All it took was a familiar foe to quickly end their early momentum.

The Green Bay Packers won the latest edition of the league's oldest rivalry with a 27-10 victory on Sunday at Lambeau Field. It was more of the same in this matchup, as Green Bay has now won seven in a row and 12 of the last 13 against the Bears.

Social media realized it was the same old story for Chicago:

It seemed like things were finally changing for the Bears in this rivalry when Justin Fields capped off a seven-play, 71-yard drive with a touchdown run on their opening possession. The running game looked strong with David Montgomery leading the way, and the visitors suddenly had some early momentum.

Yet Aaron Rodgers did what he almost always does to Chicago and threw touchdown passes to Aaron Jones and Allen Lazard in a second quarter that also saw Jones run for a score. The Packers put 21 points on the board in that quarter and never looked back in the win.

To Chicago's credit, it battled back some and had an opportunity to pull within one score from 4th-and-goal from the 1-yard line in the final quarter. Yet it decided to put Fields in shotgun and run quarterback power, and replay review determined the Packers stopped him even though it appeared he reached the plane.

It was the Bears' final realistic chance, and Rodgers all but ended it with a deep ball to Sammy Watkins to set up a field goal on the ensuing possession.

The good news for Chicago is the next two games are potentially winnable against the Houston Texans and New York Giants, but Sunday marked yet another loss to its bitter rivals.