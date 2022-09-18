DeForest Buckner on Colts' 'Embarrassing' Loss to Jaguars: 'We Got Our Ass Whupped'

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

The Indianapolis Colts cannot figure out the Jacksonville Jaguars.

"The s--t was embarrassing," Colts defensive tackle DeForest Buckner said after Sunday's 24-0 loss, per Stephen Holder of ESPN. "We got our ass whupped. We have to come in tomorrow, take it on the chin and grow from this."

He wasn't the only one who was upset, as head coach Frank Reich called Sunday's performance "pathetic" even though he sees a path to turn things around.

"As pathetic as that was today, where this is and where we need to be, the distance is not that far," Reich said. "We have the players and coaches to do it. I know that doesn't play in the outside world and I'm fine with that. We'll take our medicine, and I'll take my medicine, and we'll just keep doing what we do."

The defense allowed two touchdown catches to Christian Kirk and didn't create a single turnover, but the offense was the biggest problem.

Matt Ryan was an ugly 16-of-30 passing for 195 yards, zero touchdowns and three interceptions. He was also sacked five times, as the offensive line struggled to protect him from Josh Allen and Co. throughout the game.

Star running back Jonathan Taylor had just nine carries with the Colts in comeback mode, and the result is a 0-1-1 record through two games that also includes a tie with the Houston Texans.

It was Indianapolis' eighth straight defeat in Jacksonville, a streak that also includes last season's stunning Week 18 loss that kept it out of the playoffs.

Things don't get much easier for the Colts from here with the next three contests against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs, the division-rival Tennessee Titans, and Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos.

The season will slip away quickly if they don't improve from Sunday's showing.