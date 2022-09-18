Herm Edwards, Arizona State Mutually Agree to Part Ways After Eastern Michigan Loss

Kevin Abele/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Arizona State Sun Devils will be searching for a new head coach.

The school announced Sunday that Herm Edwards will no longer be its head coach following Saturday night's loss against Eastern Michigan that dropped the team to 1-2 this season. Edwards was hired as head coach in December 2017.

ESPN's Pete Thamel reported that Arizona State players were brought in earlier in the day to be informed of the school's decision.

The Sun Devils surrendered 458 total yards to the Eagles on Saturday, 305 of which came on the ground, for Eastern Michigan's first win over a Pac-12 team in program history. It was Arizona State's second straight loss allowing over 450 yards of total offense, following last week's 34-17 clunker against Oklahoma State.

Edwards ends his run at Arizona State with a combined record of 26-20 over four-plus seasons, including 17-14 in conference games. He was also 1-2 in bowl games.

When Edwards accepted the position with the Sun Devils, it had been nearly a decade since he was involved in coaching. The 68-year-old was head coach of the New York Jets from 2001 to 2005 and then the Kansas City Chiefs from 2006 to 2008 before transitioning to an analyst for ESPN.

Edwards' tenure coming to an end is not without some controversy. Arizona State is under investigation by the NCAA for alleged recruiting violations. Five coaches parted ways with the program amid the investigation, and it also impacted the team's recruiting class this year.

The Sun Devils have not yet announced who will serve as interim coach. Arizona State returns to action against No. 13 Utah on Saturday.