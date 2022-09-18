Lamar Jackson on Ravens Blowing 21-Point Lead to Dolphins: 'We Just Got to Finish'

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Lamar Jackson did almost everything Sunday.

Except for getting a win.

The Baltimore Ravens blew a 21-point lead in the fourth quarter of Sunday's 42-38 loss to the Miami Dolphins, and Jackson told reporters: "We just got to finish when we're up. That was a good team win for them, though."

It's certainly hard to blame Jackson, who went 21-of-29 for 318 yards, three touchdowns and zero interceptions as a passer and ran for 119 yards and a score as a ball-carrier. His touchdown run went for 79 yards, as it appeared the Dolphins had no chance of slowing him down for much of the game.

Yet Miami's defense deserves some credit for allowing just one touchdown in the entire second half and three points in the fourth quarter.

It gave the visitors a puncher's chance, and they took advantage with 28 points in a shocking fourth-quarter performance.

Tua Tagovailoa threw touchdowns to River Cracraft, Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle in that final quarter, with Hill hauling in two, one of which went for 60 yards. Waddle's touchdown catch, which was his second of the day, gave the Dolphins the lead with 14 seconds remaining.

Jackson's Hail Mary into the end zone on the game's final play fell incomplete, and Baltimore was left stunned and 1-1 instead of 2-0.

The Ravens didn't score a point in the fourth quarter of their Week 1 victory over the New York Jets, although they had that game in control. It seemed like they had Sunday's game in control as well, although the Dolphins had other ideas.

Baltimore likely won't be taking its foot off the proverbial pedal in the near future after Sunday's game.