College Football Picks Week 4: Predictions for Top 25 Games on Upcoming Schedule

AP Photo/Wade Payne

Not every week of the college football season will be littered with upsets. And in Week 3, the majority of top teams avoided getting knocked off and potentially plummeting down the rankings.

The top 10 teams in the AP Top 25 poll were all victorious on Saturday, with the top seven all staying put in the rankings. The only movement featured Kentucky moving up one spot to No. 8, as Oklahoma State dropped one spot to No. 9.

However, it's a long season, and there are a lot of games still to play. So there's plenty of time for a major movement to occur in the poll. Perhaps that could even happen in Week 4.

Here's a look at the schedule for top-25 teams for the upcoming week, along with picks for every matchup.