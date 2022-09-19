College Football Picks Week 4: Predictions for Top 25 Games on Upcoming Schedule

College Football Picks Week 4: Predictions for Top 25 Games on Upcoming ScheduleSeptember 19, 2022
Not every week of the college football season will be littered with upsets. And in Week 3, the majority of top teams avoided getting knocked off and potentially plummeting down the rankings.
The top 10 teams in the AP Top 25 poll were all victorious on Saturday, with the top seven all staying put in the rankings. The only movement featured Kentucky moving up one spot to No. 8, as Oklahoma State dropped one spot to No. 9.
However, it's a long season, and there are a lot of games still to play. So there's plenty of time for a major movement to occur in the poll. Perhaps that could even happen in Week 4.
Here's a look at the schedule for top-25 teams for the upcoming week, along with picks for every matchup.
Week 4 Top 25 Schedule, Picks
Saturday, Sept. 24
Kent State at No. 1 Georgia, noon ET, ESPN+
Maryland at No. 4 Michigan, noon ET, Fox
No. 5 Clemson at No. 21 Wake Forest, noon ET, ABC
Central Michigan at No. 14 Penn State, noon ET, Big Ten Network
No. 17 Baylor at Iowa State, noon ET, ESPN2
Rhode Island at No. 24 Pittsburgh, noon ET, ACC Network
No. 20 Florida at No. 11 Tennessee, 3:30 p.m. ET, CBS
No. 22 Texas at Texas Tech, 3:30 p.m. ET, ESPN
Middle Tennessee at No. 25 Miami, 3:30 p.m. ET, ACC Network
No. 15 Oregon at Washington State, 4 p.m. ET, Fox
Tulsa at No. 16 Ole Miss, 4 p.m. ET, SEC Network
Northern Illinois at No. 8 Kentucky, 7 p.m. ET, ESPN2
No. 10 Arkansas at No. 23 Texas A&M, 7 p.m. ET, ESPN
Vanderbilt at No. 2 Alabama, 7:30 p.m. ET, SEC Network
Wisconsin at No. 3 Ohio State, 7:30 p.m. ET, ABC
UConn at No. 12 NC State, 7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN3
Kansas State at No. 6 Oklahoma, 8 p.m. ET, Fox
No. 7 USC at Oregon State, 9:30 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network
Wyoming at No. 19 BYU, 10:15 p.m. ET, ESPN2
No. 13 Utah at Arizona State, 10:30 p.m. ET, ESPN
Stanford at No. 18 Washington, 10:30 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1
Picks in bold.
No. 5 Clemson at No. 21 Wake Forest
Clemson won six consecutive ACC championships from 2015-20, before falling short last year. If the Tigers are going to reclaim the title this season, then they're likely going to have to fare well the next two weeks.
On Saturday, Clemson is going on the road to face No. 21 Wake Forest. Then, the No. 5-ranked Tigers will host No. 12 NC State the following week. So if Clemson gets through this stretch still unbeaten, it will prove that it's the front-runner in the ACC.
The Tigers' offense has been clicking in recent weeks, as they've scored at least 35 points in every game during their 3-0 start. Junior quarterback DJ Uiagalelei has passed for 662 yards, five touchdowns and only one interception, while sophomore running back Will Shipley has scored six touchdowns on the ground.
Wake Forest is also 3-0, but it hasn't played any ACC opponents yet. But on Saturday, the Demon Deacons narrowly avoided getting upset at home, as they edged Liberty 37-36.
While it's possible Wake Forest could keep things competitive early on Saturday, Clemson is the better team and should pull away for a sizable victory.
No. 20 Florida at No. 11 Tennessee
ESPN's College GameDay is headed to Knoxville, Tenn., this week for this marquee SEC rivalry matchup. It's the first time that Tennessee and Florida are both ranked while going head-to-head since 2017, so it should be a good one.
The Gators have dominated their series with the Vols in recent years, winning 16 of the past 17 meetings to take a 31-20 all-time lead. But Tennessee is the favorite this year, and it should have a distinct home-field advantage in a raucous environment.
Senior quarterback Hendon Hooker has powered the Vols to a 3-0 start, throwing for 844 yards, six touchdowns and no interceptions thus far. Their most impressive win came on Sept. 10, when they notched a 34-27 overtime road victory over No. 24 Pittsburgh.
The Gators also have a win over a ranked opponent, as they defeated No. 13 Utah at home on Sept. 3. However, Florida is 2-1, with its lone loss coming at home against No. 8 Kentucky.
Each of the Gators' first three games have been decided by 10 or fewer points, and this week's contest should be another close one. But the Vols should end up on top, with Hooker leading them to victory in front of their home fans.
No. 10 Arkansas at No. 23 Texas A&M
Florida-Tennessee isn't the only SEC matchup featuring a pair of ranked teams this week. No. 10 Arkansas will be going on the road to face No. 23 Texas A&M in what should be another exciting contest.
The Aggies suffered an upset loss at home in Week 2, falling to Appalachian State, but they bounced back in a big way on Saturday by beating No. 25 Miami at home. Texas A&M has a challenging schedule, as it's currently in the midst of a seven-game stretch in which it is facing five ranked opponents.
The Razorbacks are 3-0 with wins over Cincinnati, South Carolina and Missouri State. However, they haven't been too dominant, as two of those victories were by less than 10 points. But Texas A&M will need to find a way to stop junior quarterback KJ Jefferson, who has passed for 770 yards, six touchdowns and one interception for Arkansas thus far.
This will likely be a close game, but the Aggies are too talented to have two losses in September. They'll again be motivated to not have another misstep, and they'll find a way to pull out the victory against the Razorbacks late.