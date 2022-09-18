X

    Mike Evans, Marshon Lattimore's Rivalry Draws Memes, Jokes from NFL Fans After Fight

    Erin WalshSeptember 18, 2022

    A new chapter in the Mike Evans-Marshon Lattimore rivalry was written during Sunday's Tampa Bay Buccaneers-New Orleans Saints Week 2 matchup.

    After Lattimore smothered Buccaneers wide receiver Scotty Miller on an incomplete pass down the sideline in the fourth quarter, the Saints cornerback got into it with Tom Brady and Leonard Fournette.

    Then, after Fournette and Lattimore began shoving one another, Evans ran into the scrum and body-checked Lattimore to the ground on a cheap shot that led to a benches-clearing brawl and both players being ejected.

    Ari Meirov @MySportsUpdate

    Mike Evans absolutely laid out Marshon Lattimore.<br><br>Both were ejected. <a href="https://t.co/CpfsEPmKu8">pic.twitter.com/CpfsEPmKu8</a>

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    Marshon Lattimore and Mike Evans both got ejected 😳 <a href="https://t.co/gLBXI1tbY8">pic.twitter.com/gLBXI1tbY8</a>

    FOX Sports: NFL @NFLonFOX

    Mike Evans was ejected from today's game after an exchange with Marshon Lattimore after the whistle.<br><br>Lattimore was also ejected.<br><br>📺: FOX <a href="https://t.co/Rjunnd5KBR">pic.twitter.com/Rjunnd5KBR</a>

    This latest altercation between Evans and Lattimore produced some good memes and jokes from NFL fans on Twitter:

    FanDuel Sportsbook @FDSportsbook

    Mike Evans &amp; Marshon Lattimore every time they play each other: <a href="https://t.co/NhQOPNa9dZ">pic.twitter.com/NhQOPNa9dZ</a>

    Barry @BarryOnHere

    Mike Evans &amp; Marcus Lattimore beef is one of the most underrated subplots in the league. They legit hate each other.

    Jono Barnes @JonoBarnes

    All joke aside the cheap shots Mike Evans STAY taking at Lattimore is a joke. Evans needs to be suspended MULTIPLE GAMES. This is his SECOND time doing this

    Ahmed/The Ears/Symba Fan🇸🇴 @big_business_

    Mike Evans been waiting to punch Lattimore for the past 6 months

    Rob Maaddi @RobMaaddi

    Mike Evans is gonna defend his QB always

    Matt Miller @nfldraftscout

    I'd pay $100 to watch a Mike Evans - Marshon Lattimore boxing match

    RJ @RjHampton14

    13 said we ain’t going for nun of that

    Gregg Rosenthal @greggrosenthal

    it's a little bit funny that entire fight started because Tom Brady was whining about a call

    charles (#1 mahomes truther) mcdonald @FourVerts

    i love how much marshon lattimore and mike evans hate each other

    Annie Agar @AnnieAgar

    Jameis watching Mike Evans deck Marshon Lattimore <a href="https://t.co/ZXaAQKKwHB">pic.twitter.com/ZXaAQKKwHB</a>

    No Hands Nation @SpeedDe86282699

    Jameis Winston watching Mike Evans deck Marcus Lattimore to defend his QB <a href="https://t.co/NAzcaZuCIp">pic.twitter.com/NAzcaZuCIp</a>

    Evans also dropped Lattimore with a cheap shot during a game in 2017 when Saints quarterback Jameis Winston was still a member of the Buccaneers:

    Dov Kleiman @NFL_DovKleiman

    Not the first time Evans knocked down Lattimore...<a href="https://t.co/Ob1yLn5M9W">pic.twitter.com/Ob1yLn5M9W</a>

    Evans caught three passes for 61 yards, and Lattimore posted two tackles before their ejections.

    The Buccaneers and Saints don't meet again until Dec. 5 for a Monday Night Football matchup that should be one of the best of the 2022 campaign.

