Mike Evans, Marshon Lattimore's Rivalry Draws Memes, Jokes from NFL Fans After Fight

A new chapter in the Mike Evans-Marshon Lattimore rivalry was written during Sunday's Tampa Bay Buccaneers-New Orleans Saints Week 2 matchup.

After Lattimore smothered Buccaneers wide receiver Scotty Miller on an incomplete pass down the sideline in the fourth quarter, the Saints cornerback got into it with Tom Brady and Leonard Fournette.

Then, after Fournette and Lattimore began shoving one another, Evans ran into the scrum and body-checked Lattimore to the ground on a cheap shot that led to a benches-clearing brawl and both players being ejected.

This latest altercation between Evans and Lattimore produced some good memes and jokes from NFL fans on Twitter:

Evans also dropped Lattimore with a cheap shot during a game in 2017 when Saints quarterback Jameis Winston was still a member of the Buccaneers:

Evans caught three passes for 61 yards, and Lattimore posted two tackles before their ejections.

The Buccaneers and Saints don't meet again until Dec. 5 for a Monday Night Football matchup that should be one of the best of the 2022 campaign.