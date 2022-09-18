Urban Meyer, Nebraska Reportedly Have Not Had Contact About HC Job Despite Rumors

Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Nebraska officials and Urban Meyer haven't been in contact as the school looks for a replacement for former head football coach Scott Frost, according to ESPN's Pete Thamel.

Thamel reported Meyer is expected to continue working as an analyst with Fox moving forward and "not pursue coaching opportunities."

Dennis Dodd of CBSSports.com reported Saturday that Meyer and the Cornhuskers had spoken with one another, though the purpose of the conversation was unclear.

Fox took its Big Noon Kickoff pregame show to Lincoln, Nebraska, this weekend for Nebraska's clash with Oklahoma. That allowed some Cornhuskers fans to lobby Meyer directly.

Meyer was naturally going to become linked with the Cornhuskers job from the moment Frost was ousted. The 58-year-old is a coaching free agent, so you can hire him right now. He's a proven winner as well, lifting three national titles and compiling a 187-32 record.

Meyer is coming off a disastrous stint with the Jacksonville Jaguars, who fired him before he could complete a full season. But struggling at the pro level hasn't stopped marquee college coaches from landing on their feet again.

Many however will argue Meyer isn't deserving of another chance after the circumstances that led up to his brief retirement in 2018. Ohio State suspended him for three games after he failed to adequately handle domestic violence allegations made against assistant coach Zach Smith.

Before that, the Ohio native left behind a mess in Florida when he stepped down following the 2010 season.

Leaving all of that aside, Nebraska simply isn't a good fit for a head coach who seems to have a physical aversion to losing.

The Cornhuskers haven't finished a season in the Associated Press Top 25 since 2012. The new transfer rules allow a program to get an immediate injection of talent—as was the case for USC this offseason—but Nebraska requires a total rebuild. Is Meyer willing to sign up for that?

Based on Thamel's report, we have our answer.