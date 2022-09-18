Houston WRs Fighting on Sidelines in Loss to Kansas 'Unacceptable,' Says HC Holgorsen

Houston WRs Fighting on Sidelines in Loss to Kansas 'Unacceptable,' Says HC HolgorsenSeptember 18, 2022
Houston head coach Dana Holgorsen said it was "unacceptable" that two Cougars players got into a brief shoving match on the sideline during Saturday's 48-30 loss to Kansas.
Holgorsen explained to reporters that wide receiver Joseph Manjack IV challenged fellow wideout Sam Brown Jr. about a penalty Brown committed. Things quickly escalated.
"Manjack took it upon himself to go over there and confront Sam, which is not the right thing to do," Holgorsen said. "He was dead wrong and shouldn't have done it, and knows it, and felt bad about it."
Mark Berman @MarkBermanFox26
Dana Holgorsen explains what led to WR Joseph Manjack IV to shove fellow receiver Sam Brown Jr on the sidelines during the 3rdQ of the loss to Kansas: "(Manjack) saw Sam retaliate (after taking a cheap shot) & was pissed..Two minutes later hugged it out with Sam."
It was a frustrating day all around for the Cougars. They allowed 438 yards to the Jayhawks and committed 10 penalties that cost them 73 yards. That helped to undo a 14-0 lead Houston built midway through the first quarter.
Holgorsen's squad opened the season at No. 24 in the AP Top 25 poll, but successive defeats mean this is a season that could fall well short of expectations.