Houston WRs Fighting on Sidelines in Loss to Kansas 'Unacceptable,' Says HC Holgorsen

Leslie Plaza Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Houston head coach Dana Holgorsen said it was "unacceptable" that two Cougars players got into a brief shoving match on the sideline during Saturday's 48-30 loss to Kansas.

Holgorsen explained to reporters that wide receiver Joseph Manjack IV challenged fellow wideout Sam Brown Jr. about a penalty Brown committed. Things quickly escalated.

"Manjack took it upon himself to go over there and confront Sam, which is not the right thing to do," Holgorsen said. "He was dead wrong and shouldn't have done it, and knows it, and felt bad about it."

It was a frustrating day all around for the Cougars. They allowed 438 yards to the Jayhawks and committed 10 penalties that cost them 73 yards. That helped to undo a 14-0 lead Houston built midway through the first quarter.

Holgorsen's squad opened the season at No. 24 in the AP Top 25 poll, but successive defeats mean this is a season that could fall well short of expectations.