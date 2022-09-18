X

    Ohio State's C.J. Stroud Hyped by CFB Twitter After 'Creating a Gap' in Heisman Race

    Erin WalshSeptember 18, 2022

    The No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes defeated the Toledo Rockets 77-21 in a blowout on Saturday at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio, to move to 3-0 on the season.

    It was a particularly impressive showing from quarterback C.J. Stroud, who completed 22 of 27 passes for 367 yards and five touchdowns. He also had two carries for nine yards before being replaced by Kyle McCord with the Buckeyes holding a significant lead in the fourth quarter.

    Stroud has been considered a Heisman Trophy favorite since the 2022 season began, but fans believe he put some distance between him and his competition in the race for the award with his performance against the Rockets.

    (0-1)(3-0)|#Burrow4MVP|#BuckeyeNation @DavidBush33

    Stroud creating that gap in the heisman race

    Rob Rastetter @RobRastetter

    CJ Stroud has to be the leading Heisman candidate.

    Hayley McGoldrick @GoldieOnSports

    week 3, stroud for heisman campaign in full force

    Dee🏁 @dee_white12

    C.J. Stroud for heisman! Just give it to him now <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Buckeyes?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Buckeyes</a>

    Kevin @Daboys_22

    C.J. Stroud today after seeing Stetson Bennett for Heisman talk. <a href="https://t.co/QgMnO7MhR8">pic.twitter.com/QgMnO7MhR8</a>

    CleBuckeye @CleBuckeye23

    CJ Stroud had 367 passing yards and 5 TDs in 3 quarters of play<br><br>Those are some Heisman numbers.

    who dey @Skyline_Chili_

    It’s a good day when your QB has as many touchdowns as incompletions. Stroud should clearly be seen as the Heisman favorite following this performance. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GoBucks?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GoBucks</a>

    Bereket Morris @BereketMorris

    Stroud for Heisman <a href="https://t.co/qkMuNLTf13">https://t.co/qkMuNLTf13</a>

    By-ren @MutchlerByren

    Stroud for heisman and it ain’t even close <a href="https://t.co/rDYJSKOKcT">https://t.co/rDYJSKOKcT</a>

    nosep @Pesoner

    Stroud wins heisman and the nati. I will not accept anything less. This team has all the talent it needs and then some. They can take on bama and georgia.

    Travis Ardner @Travis_Ardner

    STROUD FOR HEISMAN!!!!

    Adam @ahbales

    Bryce Young: 13/18 236yds 3td 2in vs UL Monroe…..<br><br>CJ STROUD FOR HEISMAN <a href="https://t.co/aKbjETMqIC">https://t.co/aKbjETMqIC</a>

    Stroud entered Saturday's game having completed 69 percent of his passes for 574 yards and six touchdowns in wins over Notre Dame and Arkansas State.

    While Stroud currently looks like the frontrunner for the Heisman Trophy, the 2022 campaign has only just begun. He's sure to have some stiff competition for the award, especially from the likes of Alabama quarterback Bryce Young, USC quarterback Caleb Williams and Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett.

    The Buckeyes will face the Wisconsin Badgers next weekend looking to extend their record to 4-0.

