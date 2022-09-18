Ohio State's C.J. Stroud Hyped by CFB Twitter After 'Creating a Gap' in Heisman Race

AP Photo/Jay LaPrete

The No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes defeated the Toledo Rockets 77-21 in a blowout on Saturday at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio, to move to 3-0 on the season.

It was a particularly impressive showing from quarterback C.J. Stroud, who completed 22 of 27 passes for 367 yards and five touchdowns. He also had two carries for nine yards before being replaced by Kyle McCord with the Buckeyes holding a significant lead in the fourth quarter.

Stroud has been considered a Heisman Trophy favorite since the 2022 season began, but fans believe he put some distance between him and his competition in the race for the award with his performance against the Rockets.

Stroud entered Saturday's game having completed 69 percent of his passes for 574 yards and six touchdowns in wins over Notre Dame and Arkansas State.

While Stroud currently looks like the frontrunner for the Heisman Trophy, the 2022 campaign has only just begun. He's sure to have some stiff competition for the award, especially from the likes of Alabama quarterback Bryce Young, USC quarterback Caleb Williams and Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett.

The Buckeyes will face the Wisconsin Badgers next weekend looking to extend their record to 4-0.