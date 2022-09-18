Texas Tech LB Bryce Ramirez Taken to Hospital After Suffering Gruesome Leg Injury

John E. Moore III/Getty Images

Texas Tech linebacker Bryce Ramirez was carted off the field and taken to the hospital after suffering a leg injury during Saturday's game against North Carolina State.

Per the Associated Press, the injury occurred when Texas Tech defenders tackled Wolfpack running back Jordan Houston, and the pile rolled over Ramirez's left leg as it was planted in the field turf.

The AP noted the game had to be stopped for approximately 10 minutes while Ramirez was loaded onto a cart.

The ESPN telecast said Ramirez was being transported to the Wake Trauma Center to be treated for the injury.

Players from both teams came up to Ramirez to offer well-wishes to the junior linebacker.

Per Don Williams of the Lubbock Avalanche-Journal, Ramirez is a former walk-on who earned a scholarship and made his first career start on Saturday.

Ramirez enrolled at Texas Tech for the 2019-20 academic year. He was a member of the Red Raiders' scout team in his first two seasons and didn't appear in a game.

The Texas native appeared in seven games during the 2021 season, recording three tackles on special teams. He had three tackles in the Red Raiders' 33-30 double-overtime win over Houston on Sept. 10.