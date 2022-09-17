Video: Appalachian State Stuns Troy with 53-yard Hail Mary to Win Game

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

Appalachian State is carving out a niche as the most exciting team in college football this season based on how its first three games have ended.

Saturday was the latest chapter in the Mountaineers' story, as Christan Horn caught a 53-yard Hail Mary as time expired to earn a 32-28 win over Troy.

Appalachian State's first three games of the season have been decided by a combined total of nine points. Each of the three games have played out in distinctly different fashion.

It lost the season opener to North Carolina 63-61. The game saw both teams combine for 62 points in the fourth quarter, including 40 by the Mountaineers. They had a chance to tie the score with nine seconds left in regulation, but Chase Brice was stopped short of the goal line on a two-point conversion attempt.

Last week was a defensive slugfest between Appalachian State and Texas A&M. Head coach Shawn Clark's team held on for a 17-14 win by holding the ball for more than 41 minutes and a missed field goal by Caden Davis with 3:43 remaining in the fourth quarter.

Saturday was one of the biggest days in the history of Appalachian State football. ESPN sent its College GameDay crew to Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, North Carolina. The home team gave its fans and a national television audience something to remember with a dramatic finish.

The Mountaineers started this season unranked, but they were among the teams that received votes in the Associated Press Top 25 and Coaches Poll this week. After a win over Troy, they could find themselves in the new rankings that will be released Sunday.