LIV Golf 2022: Cameron Smith Takes Lead from Dustin Johnson Entering Round 3

Jonathan Ferrey/LIV Golf via Getty Images

Dustin Johnson's three-stroke lead is no more following a disappointing Round 2 on Saturday in the LIV Golf Invitational Series event at Rich Harvest Farms in the Chicago area.

Following an impressive first round that saw him finish nine under par, Johnson finished the second round one over to bring his two-day total to eight under. A few hiccups from Johnson allowed Cameron Smith to capture the lead entering Sunday's third round.

Smith finished Round 2 four under par for a two-day total of 10 under. He holds a two-stroke lead over Johnson and a three-stroke lead over Peter Uihlein.

Here's a look at the leaderboard after Day 2:

LIV Golf Chicago Leaderboard

1. Cameron Smith: -10

2. Dustin Johnson: -8

3. Peter Uihlein: -7

T4. Laurie Canter: -6

T4. Charl Schwartzel: -6

T6. Charles Howell III: -5

T6. Bryson DeChambeau: -5

T6. Lee Westwood: -5

T9. Matt Jones: -4

T9. Joaquin Niemann: -4

T9. Louis Oosthuizen: -4

T9. Matthew Wolff: -4

Full leaderboard available at LIVGolf.com

After a blazing first round, Johnson had a disappointing performance Saturday. He slipped up on the third hole, carding a bogey, and on the fourth hole, carding a double-bogey.

The 38-year-old carded a birdie on hole No. 8 but otherwise shot for par.

Luckily for Johnson, he's just two strokes off the lead, which is very much still there for the taking.

Smith had one of the best performances of the day, carding three birdies on the front nine and two birdies and a bogey on the back nine to capture the lead.

Smith, who finished tied for fourth in his LIV Golf debut event last weekend in Boston, is searching for his first win since switching to the Saudi-backed league from the PGA Tour.

Uihlein had perhaps the best performance of Round 2. He entered Saturday tied for 21st at one under but finished the second round in third place at seven under after finishing Round 2 six under par.

Uihlein carded two birdies and a bogey on the front nine before a blazing back nine that saw him card five birdies.

The third round at Rich Harvest Farms will take place Sunday.