Clemson's Bryan Bresee Won't Play vs. Louisiana Tech After Sister's Death

John Byrum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Clemson defensive tackle Bryan Bresee will not play in Saturday's game against Louisiana Tech following the death of his younger sister, Ella Bresee, who was just 15 years old, according to the Associated Press (h/t ESPN).

Ella Bresee died Thursday after being diagnosed with brain cancer 17 months ago.

Bresee played in Clemson's win over Furman last week before returning home to be with his family. A service for Ella Bresee will be held Tuesday in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said that he learned a lot from Ella Bresee.

"I am stronger today for having experienced Ella's strength and courage," he said.

Bresee committed to Clemson in April 2019 out of Damascus High School in Maryland.

The 20-year-old had an impressive freshman season in 2020, posting 4.0 sacks, 2.0 pass breakups, 23 tackles and 6.5 tackles for a loss in 11 games.

In 2021, Bresee appeared in just four games before suffering a torn ACL. In two games this season, he has posted 0.5 sacks, 6.0 tackles and 2.0 tackles for a loss.