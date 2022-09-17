Urban Meyer Reportedly Contacted About Nebraska HC Job After Scott Frost's Firing

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Nebraska reached out to Urban Meyer as part of its coaching search following the firing of Scott Frost, according to CBSSports.com's Dennis Dodd.

Dodd cautioned that "it was not made clear whether Meyer was asked about his interest in holding the job." He posited the Cornhuskers may have sought the 58-year-old's input on other candidates.

A section of Nebraska fans made their opinion known when they chanted "We want Urban!" during Fox's pregame show in Lincoln:

One fan also went so far as to make a customized shirt lobbying on his behalf:

Meyer is coming off a disastrous stint with the Jacksonville Jaguars. He was fired following a 2-11 start, and the fact that he failed to make it through even one full season spoke to how much things unraveled behind the scenes.

Meyer's record at the college level speaks for itself, however. He has a 187-32 record and three national titles. The allure of hiring a coach with his resume is obvious for a program like Nebraska, one that's attempting to return to national prominence.

The circumstances leading up to Meyer's departure from Ohio State have led many to argue his coaching days should be over. He was suspended for three games in 2018, his final season with the Buckeyes, after he failed to properly handle domestic violence allegations that had been brought against assistant coach Zach Smith.

Even aside from that, bringing Meyer in could potentially be disastrous for Nebraska.

His distaste for losing is almost legendary, and he'd be inheriting a significant rebuilding job. How might his demeanor change if the Cornhuskers start slowly in Big Ten play?

Meyer's authoritarian act might wear thin, too, in an era when players have more freedom to transfer. A coach's duties in recruiting now extend beyond landing blue-chip recruits and include keeping your own players happy so they don't leave for greener pastures.

It's less than a full week since Nebraska ousted Frost. As much as the idea of Meyer coaching the Huskers is nectar for the content gods, more candidates are bound to emerge as athletic director Trev Alberts examines the full landscape.