Michigan Called Out by Twitter for Weak Nonconference Schedule After Rout of UConn

AP Photo/Paul Sancya

Michigan remains perfect after rolling to a 59-0 victory over Connecticut on Saturday at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor.

Blake Corum's stat line tells the story of how badly the Huskies were overmatched. He carried the ball just 12 times but ran for 71 yards and five touchdowns.

This game was all but over by halftime, with the fourth-ranked Wolverines up 38 points and claiming a 249-64 edge in total yards. They dominated every phase of the game, including special teams.

The one-sided contest brought an end to Michigan's nonconference slate, which wasn't exactly a murderers' row. Jim Harbaugh's squad blew out Colorado State and Hawai'i by a combined score of 107-17 prior to Saturday.

There's something to be said for a team that handily beats overmatched opponents, but the first three weeks haven't revealed much about the Wolverines.

Along the same lines, J.J. McCarthy did nothing to warrant another quarterback change. He finished 15-of-18 for 214 yards.

Still, it's unclear whether the sophomore signal-caller is the guy and a big enough upgrade over Cade McNamara to get Michigan meaningfully closer to winning a College Football Playoff game.

Michigan will open Big Ten play against Maryland on Sept. 24, and its offense will be put to the test Oct. 1 when it faces off with a stout Iowa defense. The Hawkeyes, in particular, could help show how much—if at all—the offense has grown with McCarthy under center.