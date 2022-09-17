X

    Michigan Called Out by Twitter for Weak Nonconference Schedule After Rout of UConn

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVSeptember 17, 2022

    AP Photo/Paul Sancya

    Michigan remains perfect after rolling to a 59-0 victory over Connecticut on Saturday at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor.

    Blake Corum's stat line tells the story of how badly the Huskies were overmatched. He carried the ball just 12 times but ran for 71 yards and five touchdowns.

    This game was all but over by halftime, with the fourth-ranked Wolverines up 38 points and claiming a 249-64 edge in total yards. They dominated every phase of the game, including special teams.

    Big Ten Network @BigTenNetwork

    Blake Corum has a trio of TD runs, and it's very early in the 2Q. 🎩<a href="https://twitter.com/blake_corum?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@blake_corum</a> x <a href="https://twitter.com/UMichFootball?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@UMichFootball</a> <a href="https://t.co/QkNwttS9fj">pic.twitter.com/QkNwttS9fj</a>

    Big Ten Network @BigTenNetwork

    House Call 🏠 <a href="https://twitter.com/AJHenning3?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@AJHenning3</a> returns the punt for a No. 4 <a href="https://twitter.com/UMichFootball?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@UMichFootball</a> TD. <a href="https://t.co/Spx7bpGHXY">pic.twitter.com/Spx7bpGHXY</a>

    Robert Griffin III @RGIII

    Watching Michigan vs UConn <a href="https://t.co/IsvmcqK03G">pic.twitter.com/IsvmcqK03G</a>

    The one-sided contest brought an end to Michigan's nonconference slate, which wasn't exactly a murderers' row. Jim Harbaugh's squad blew out Colorado State and Hawai'i by a combined score of 107-17 prior to Saturday.

    There's something to be said for a team that handily beats overmatched opponents, but the first three weeks haven't revealed much about the Wolverines.

    Pat Forde @ByPatForde

    Michigan's non-con schedule is embarrassing. Wolverines are probably very good, but they've proved nothing playing Colorado State, Hawaii and UConn. <a href="https://t.co/TaY20FFGM1">https://t.co/TaY20FFGM1</a>

    Dan Wolken @DanWolken

    It might be another month before we really find out much about Michigan but their take care of business level is very high

    Rob Tate @TaterConroe

    ok we see you michigan. now play someone good.

    Along the same lines, J.J. McCarthy did nothing to warrant another quarterback change. He finished 15-of-18 for 214 yards.

    Larry Lage @LarryLage

    Great athletes create time &amp; space around them to make plays, and McCarthy is one of them ... extending a play with burst of speed that gave him chance to connect with Schooonmaker on 31-yard pass to set up Corum's 4th TD and No. 4 Michigan is up 38-0 vs UConn late 2Q

    Bruce Feldman @BruceFeldmanCFB

    Michigan QB JJ McCarthy still really hot, now is 25 of 29 on the season for 431 yards.. Wolverines blowing out UConn 38-0 still in the first half, outgaining Jim Mora's team 236-27.

    Still, it's unclear whether the sophomore signal-caller is the guy and a big enough upgrade over Cade McNamara to get Michigan meaningfully closer to winning a College Football Playoff game.

    Michigan will open Big Ten play against Maryland on Sept. 24, and its offense will be put to the test Oct. 1 when it faces off with a stout Iowa defense. The Hawkeyes, in particular, could help show how much—if at all—the offense has grown with McCarthy under center.

