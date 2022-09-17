Woj: P.J. Dozier Agrees to Timberwolves Contract; Suffered ACL Injury in 2021

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

The Minnesota Timberwolves agreed to a deal with free-agent guard P.J. Dozier, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Dozier was limited to 18 games in 2021-22, averaging 5.4 points and shooting 31.3 percent from beyond the arc. He suffered a season-ending torn ACL last November.

Wojnarowski reported in June he was fully cleared for basketball activities, so his availability for Minnesota's training camp won't be in doubt.

Dozier took quite the journey last year.

The Denver Nuggets traded the 25-year-old to the Boston Celtics in January as part of a three-team deal. Boston subsequently shipped him to the Orlando Magic, who quickly waived him amid their ongoing rebuild.

Dozier has averaged 17.5 points, 8.3 rebounds and 4.9 assists per 100 possessions across his career, according to Basketball Reference.

The 6'6" guard has limited value on offense. He isn't a natural playmaker, and his 31.9 percent career clip from beyond the arc speaks for itself. Defending has been his hallmark to this point.

Because of that, Dozier might be able to carve out a role on a crowded Timberwolves roster.

The Wolves added an elite defensive big in Rudy Gobert, but some wonder whether they may experience the same problems that plagued the Jazz with Gobert. It doesn't matter how good the Frenchman is protecting the rim when smaller guards and forwards have an almost unimpeded path to the basket.

A backcourt partnership of D'Angelo Russell and Anthony Edwards leaves something to be desired on defense, and both stand 6'4".

Dozier could add some more length and a higher defensive upside when he's on the floor.