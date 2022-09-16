Report: Lakers Discussed 4-Team Trade with Knicks, Jazz Before Donovan Mitchell Deal

Alex Goodlett/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Lakers were in talks about a four-team deal involving the New York Knicks, Utah Jazz and Charlotte Hornets earlier this summer before the Jazz sent Donovan Mitchell to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Per The Athletic's Sam Amick and Jovan Buha, one preliminary iteration of the talks between the four teams would have seen the Lakers get Bojan Bogdanovic and Terry Rozier.

Amick and Buha noted the Lakers and Jazz are still talking, with Los Angeles pursuing Bogdanovic, Jordan Clarkson and Malik Beasley.

The Cavs acquired Mitchell from the Jazz for Collin Sexton, Lauri Markkanen, Ochai Agbaji, three draft picks and two pick swaps on Sept. 1.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.