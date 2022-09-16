Justin Jefferson Says He's Happier Playing for Vikings Than He Would Be with Eagles

Nick Wosika/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

For Philadelphia Eagles fans, missing out on Justin Jefferson is one of the great "what ifs" in recent seasons. As for Jefferson, he's glad he ended up with the Minnesota Vikings.

"I'm definitely way more happy to be here than there," Jefferson told reporters Friday.

Both teams were targeting a receiver in the first round of the 2020 draft, but the Eagles instead took Jalen Reagor with the No. 21 overall pick. The Vikings took Jefferson at No. 22 after plenty of excitement in the draft room.

Jefferson has emerged as one of the game's best players since then, totaling 196 catches for 3,016 yards and 17 touchdowns in his first two seasons. He then exploded in Week 1 for a league-best 184 receiving yards with two touchdowns against the Green Bay Packers.

Reagor had just 64 catches across two years with the Eagles before being traded to Minnesota ahead of this season.

Though Jefferson likely would have excelled anywhere based on his talent, he has thrived since arriving in Minnesota. The numbers might not have been quite as impressive with Philadelphia, which finished last season dead last in pass attempts.

The Eagles will get a chance to see Jefferson up close for the first time in Monday's game against the Vikings.