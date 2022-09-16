Rams' Jalen Ramsey Explains Why Criticism of Week 1 Play vs. Bills Was 'Compliment'

Kiyoshi Mio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey isn't bothered at all by the talk of his performance in the team's Week 1 loss to the Buffalo Bills.

Speaking to reporters on Friday, Ramsey explained he has taken the criticism as a "compliment" because of the standard he has set for himself:

Week 1 was rough for most of the Rams players in their 31-10 defeat. The offense had just 243 yards and Matthew Stafford threw three interceptions.

Ramsey may have had the worst individual performance of any player in the game based on his stat line. The three-time All-Pro allowed six receptions on seven targets for 94 yards, one touchdown and a perfect passer rating (158.3).

The big play against Ramsey was a 53-yard touchdown catch by Stefon Diggs in the fourth quarter.

Bills quarterback Josh Allen does have a history of success against Ramsey's teams.

While those numbers aren't entirely reflective of how well Ramsey has played in three games against Allen, it is surprising to see any quarterback that has fared this well against a team with one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL.

Given Ramsey's long history of playing at an elite level, it seems unlikely one bad game is an indication teams have figured out how to attack him.

The Rams will host the Atlanta Falcons in Week 2. If Ramsey gets burned in coverage for a second straight week, then it might be time to start speculating about what is going on in Los Angeles.