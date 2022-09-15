Report: J.C. Jackson to Return from Ankle Injury, Make Chargers Debut vs. Chiefs

AP Photo/Jae C. Hong

Los Angeles Chargers cornerback J.C. Jackson will make his season debut on Thursday night against the Kansas City Chiefs, per NFL Network's James Palmer.

Jackson missed the team's Week 1 win over the Las Vegas Raiders while nursing an ankle injury.

Jackson, who underwent an ankle procedure last month, was listed as questionable for Thursday night's game but hinted he would play in an Instagram photo with the caption, "Ya'll know what time it is!!"

The 26-year-old was one of L.A.'s marquee offseason acquisitions, putting pen to paper on a five-year, $82.5 million contract in March that put him among the NFL's highest-paid defensive backs at $16.5 million annually.

Jackson spent the first four seasons of his career with the New England Patriots. He signed with the team as an undrafted free agent out of Maryland in 2018.

The Florida native had a breakout 2020 season, posting nine interceptions, 14 pass breakups, three fumble recoveries and 40 tackles in 16 games.

Jackson had an even better 2021 campaign, recording eight interceptions, a league-leading 23 pass breakups, one forced fumble and 58 tackles in 17 games. He earned his first Pro Bowl selection last season.

As one of L.A.'s top cornerbacks, Jackson is expected to have an equally impressive 2022 season, especially after landing a lucrative new contract.