Jackson State's Travis Hunter Signs NIL Deal with Michael Strahan Lifestyle Brand

Michael Strahan Brand

Jackson State cornerback Travis Hunter signed a name, image and likeness deal with Michael Strahan, including the Hall of Famer's clothing and lifestyle line and new skincare and shaving brand, Michael Strahan Daily Defense.

Hunter, the consensus best player in the 2022 recruiting class and a trailblazer for HBCUs, is the first brand ambassador for the company.

Strahan, who attended Texas Southern University, said he wanted the brand to launch with a HBCU athlete as the face.

“As an HBCU alum, it’s important to me to continue to support the movement to raise awareness for these institutions and individuals that are often overlooked. As my lifestyle brand has continued to grow, I wanted to create the opportunity for an HBCU athlete to serve as our first brand ambassador,” Strahan said. “I am overjoyed to officially welcome a true game-changer, Travis Hunter, to my team to help us build our new skin and shave line while also expanding my clothing lines that are available at amazing partners like Men’s Wearhouse. I admire Travis’s confidence, poise and talent. I cannot wait to see what he accomplishes on and off the field.”

Hunter added that his admiration for Strahan only made him want to represent the brand more. The 5-star shutdown corner is by far the highest-profile player to sign with an HBCU, joining Deion Sanders' movement to create a powerhouse at Jackson State.

Michael Strahan Brand

“I’m very good with the leadership/role model role,” Hunter told Michael LoRè of Forbes. “I like that role. I like to show people that I’m going to be on a straight line, I’m not going to mess up or do anything out of the ordinary to jeopardize anything.

“I’m happy to be the leader and to show people if I can do it, you can do it. It’s not that hard. You just have to work towards it. If you’re working towards something you really love, it’s not hard at all.”

The NIL deal will allow Hunter to earn an undisclosed salary for use of his likeness in advertising and other branding opportunities. After decades of pushing back on athletes earning any type of outside salary, the NCAA began allowing NIL deals last year.