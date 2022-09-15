Steve Young Says Trey Lance Has a 'Nearly Impossible' Job as 49ers' Starting QB

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Steve Young knows what it's like to be the San Francisco 49ers' starting quarterback, and he doesn't envy the position Trey Lance is in.

"Let's not dance around the truth—Trey's got a nearly impossible job," the Hall of Famer told the San Francisco Chronicle's Michael Silver. "How many bodies have broken trying to do that? Death or glory, right? And it's 95 percent death.

"I've got to be honest with you: This job has always been a Super Bowl-or-bust job. Let's admit it: It's a high-wire act for anybody. Trey's goal right now is not to hold the team back."

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.