Clemson DT Bryan Bresee's Sister, Ella, Dies of Brain Cancer at Age 15

Bryan Bresee (John Byrum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Clemson defensive tackle Bryan Bresee announced Thursday his 15-year-old sister, Ella, died from cancer.

The Associated Press reported Ella was "battling an aggressive form of brain cancer." Bryan posted a statement on Instagram alongside pictures with his sister:

"My beautiful sister Ella you amazed me every single day with the fight that you put up and how joyful you were constantly through this battle. Never did I think I would be sitting here today saying bye to you. I want to thank you for bringing happiness to not only me but so many people. You are the best sister a brother could ask for and I know for a fact heaven has gained a beautiful angel today, Love you forever and always Ella bear."

The Tigers honored Bresee's sister by wearing "Ella Strong" shirts before Saturday's win over Furman after she returned to the family's home state of Maryland for treatment following a visit with the team early last week:

Bresee traveled back to Maryland following the game, and Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said football was not relevant when asked about the standout lineman's availability for this Saturday's game against Louisiana Tech.

"I don't know and really don't care," Swinney told reporters Wednesday.

He added: "As I said, yesterday there are bigger things than football. He needs to focus on what he's doing, and when he's ready to be back and ready to play, we'll be here. But right now, he's right where he needs to be."

Bresee is a redshirt sophomore who joined the Tigers program in 2020.