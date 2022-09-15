WWE Rumors: Triple H to Use Main Roster to Generate More Interest in NXT

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

WWE head of creative Triple H is reportedly planning for there to be far more synergy between NXT and the main roster than there was during Vince McMahon's time at the helm.

Speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio (h/t Subhojeet Mukherjee of Ringside News), Dave Meltzer said Triple H is going to "use the main roster to create more interest in NXT."

On Tuesday's episode of NXT, Solo Sikoa was a surprise challenger for the North American Championship against Carmelo Hayes. Sikoa won the title, which came as a shock to most since he recently got called up to the main roster.

At Clash at the Castle, Sikoa interfered on behalf of his cousin, Roman Reigns, and helped him beat Drew McIntyre to retain the undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Sikoa was subsequently made an official part of The Bloodline.

By virtue of winning the North American title, it seems as though Sikoa will be pulling double duty on both NXT and the main roster moving forward.

Putting the championship on Sikoa made some sense based on the aesthetic of The Bloodline, as Reigns and The Usos are all in possession of titles.

Now, Sikoa will have a title as well, and it will give the commentators every opportunity to plug the NXT product while he is holding it.

Triple H has plenty of incentive to get more eyes on NXT since he created it and his best friend, WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels, is now in charge of the brand.

Some efforts were made under McMahon to cross-promote between NXT and the main roster, including main roster veteran Dolph Ziggler winning the NXT Championship earlier this year and feuding with Bron Breakker.

McMahon's interest in NXT often felt fleeting at best, though, whereas Triple H figures to be fully committed to making it a key part of WWE's overall presentation for the long haul.

At the conclusion of Tuesday's NXT, WWE revealed a new logo for the brand, transitioning from the color splash back to something that more closely resembles the old black and gold color scheme.

The "2.0" moniker was also removed from the logo, which suggests NXT could be more similar to the NXT of old that Triple H created and cultivated before McMahon took on a more active role and put Michaels in charge last year.

NXT still figures to be used primarily to build new stars, but all signs point toward it being better connected with the main roster and not pigeonholing itself to the point that it is devoid of veteran wrestlers.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below (warning: profanity).