Knicks Rumors: Carmelo Anthony, Blake Griffin, LaMarcus Aldridge Not Seen as Good Fit

AP Photo/Jeff Chiu

The New York Knicks still have two roster spots open with less than two weeks before training camp opens.

According to Marc Berman of the New York Post, however, the Knicks don't see Carmelo Anthony, Blake Griffin or LaMarcus Aldridge as "a good fit at the moment" for those vacancies.

In June, Berman reported that the "Knicks brass has had internal conversations about Anthony, though more pressing concerns about how to rebuild a franchise that's missed the playoffs eight of the past nine years have taken precedence."

Thus far, the team's offseason has been defined by the free-agent signing of Jalen Brunson and the failure to land Donovan Mitchell in trade talks with the Utah Jazz. The return of Anthony, in particular, would be a splashy signing, but it's fair to question how much the veteran has left to offer.

The 38-year-old averaged 13.3 points and 4.2 rebounds per game last season in 69 total appearances for the disaster that was the Los Angeles Lakers, primarily coming off the bench as a bit of instant offense.

Anthony can undoubtedly still put the ball through the hoop. But for a Knicks team that already has spacing issues, Anthony may not be the cleanest fit, even if he did shoot 37.5 percent from three last season.

Both the 33-year-old Griffin and 37-year-old Aldridge are each best utilized as offensive-only centers at this stage in their respective careers. Griffin averaged 6.4 points and 4.1 rebounds in 56 games for the Brooklyn Nets last season, while Aldridge averaged 12.9 points and 5.5 rebounds in 47 appearances for the Nets.

Both can still score. But neither has the athleticism at this stage to ideally play anywhere but the 5, and neither offers much of anything in the way of rim protection or post defense.

With Mitchell Robinson, Jericho Sims and Isaiah Hartenstein on the roster, the Knicks also have options at center. So while Griffin and Aldridge would bring name recognition, it's fair to question if they would be the right fit.