Texas A&M DB Denver Harris Posts Live Video of Car Speeding Through Parking Garage

Denver Harris vs. Appalachian State (Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Texas A&M defensive back Denver Harris posted a video on Instagram Live that appeared to show him speeding through a parking garage.

Adam Spencer of Saturday Down South reported the video, which surfaced on social media Monday night, was taken following the Aggies' upset loss to Appalachian State on Saturday.

Texas A&M hasn't commented on the situation, per Hunter Hodies of The Spun.

Harris joined A&M as part of its 2022 recruiting class. He was a 5-star prospect and the No. 23 overall recruit in this year's group, according to 247Sports' composite rankings.

The defensive back, who played at North Shore Senior High School in Houston, was a notable in-state recruiting victory for the Aggies amid interest from several other high-profile programs, including Alabama, LSU, Michigan and Ohio State.

"All that No. 1 class stuff is good, but we've got to come out there and instantly win a national championship," Harris told KPRC's Randy McIlvoy after committing to the Aggies in December. "It means the world to me—for me and my family."

He also attracted attention after the loss to App State for liking a Twitter post that negatively described the offense used by A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher:

Harris has recorded five total tackles through two appearances at Texas A&M.

The 24th-ranked Aggies return to action Saturday night when they welcome No. 13 Miami to Kyle Field for a top-25 showdown.