Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 2: Making the Call on Fantasy Football Fringe Starters

AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.

Every NFL team knows it's better to start a season with a win than a loss. Fantasy football managers know the feeling, too.

With Week 1 of the 2022 campaign complete, half of the fantasy managers are thrilled to be 1-0. They drafted their teams with success in mind, and they set their lineup in such a way that they defeated their opponent to open the season.

The other half of fantasy managers are less excited. They're 0-1, and they may be worried about some underperforming players on their roster. Should they cut ties with them early, or wait it out and see if they can get on track in the weeks to come?

No matter which side you fall on, the focus is now on Week 2. And everybody wants to get a win, whether it's their first of the season or to move to 2-0.

Here's some start/sit advice for a handful of fringe players heading into Week 2.