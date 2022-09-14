Keenan Allen out for Chargers vs. Chiefs with Hamstring Injury Suffered in Week 1

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Allen exited the Chargers' Week 1 win over the Las Vegas Raiders in the first half with a hamstring injury. He caught four passes for 66 yards before exiting, which led the team.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler later reported that Allen would "probably" miss L.A.'s matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sept. 15.

Allen has been pretty durable over his 10-year career, appearing in at least 12 games in seven of those seasons. The only significant time he missed was after he tore his ACL in Week 1 of the 2016 campaign.

The 30-year-old has been one of the Chargers' top receivers since breaking onto the scene in 2013 when the team was still in San Diego. He has five seasons with more than 1,000 receiving yards and has earned five All-Star selections.

Allen is expected to remain a significant part of the L.A. offense this year alongside Mike Williams and Joshua Palmer. When he's sidelined, Jalen Guyton and DeAndre Carter see more playing time.

The Chargers are 1-0 to start this season, but the Week 2 game against the Chiefs will be an important one for the AFC West standings.