Former Rams HC Mike Martz Rips 49ers QB Trey Lance: 'Doesn't Have Good Skills'

Denis Poroy/AAF/Getty Images

Former St. Louis Rams head coach Mike Martz wasn't impressed with what he saw from Trey Lance in Week 1.

In a video for The 33rd Team, Martz gave a sharply critical assessment of the San Francisco 49ers quarterback. He said Lance is "not a great passer" and "doesn't have good skills," adding he thinks Jimmy Garoppolo could be the new starter by Week 4.

Martz was an architect of the Rams' "Greatest Show on Turf" offense, first as the offensive coordinator and then as the head coach. The 71-year-old has a well-earned reputation as a guru on that side of the ball.

But his opinion of Lance feels unnecessarily harsh given the terrible conditions Sunday in Chicago. The steady rain made it tough to throw the ball, and the soggy field meant running the ball wasn't much easier.

Lance's final numbers (13-of-28 for 164 yards and one interception; 13 carries, 54 yards) aren't great, but it was tough to expect better under the circumstances.