Netflix Releases Trailer for LeBron James, Dwyane Wade-Produced 'Redeem Team' Doc

Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

The 2008 United States men's basketball team will be the subject of a Netflix documentary.

Netflix dropped a trailer for Redeem Team, produced by LeBron James and Dwyane Wade, about the "untold story" of the squad that brought U.S. men's basketball to the top of the mountain at the Beijing Olympics.

After winning gold at the 2000 Summer Olympics, Team USA men's basketball underwent a transition phase that led to some difficult results on the court.

The 2002 squad that competed at the FIBA World Championships became the first one to lose in an international tournament with NBA players on the roster. They lost a total of three games, including an 81-78 defeat to Yugoslavia in the quarterfinals.

Things did improve for the U.S. in 2003 at the Tournament of the Americas thanks to the participation of several NBA superstars at the peak of their careers, including Allen Iverson, Jason Kidd, Tim Duncan, Vince Carter and Tracy McGrady.

That group cruised to victory with 10 wins by an average of 24.6 points per game to clinch a berth in the 2004 Olympics. The Athens games saw several players from the 2003 team not participate, notably McGrady, Kidd, Carter, Jermaine O'Neal and Elton Brand.

James, Wade and Carmelo Anthony participated, but all three had not yet established themselves as go-to superstars after just one season in the NBA. America went 3-2 in group play and lost to Argentina in the semifinal, settling for a bronze medal.

It marked the first time since 1988 that Team USA didn't win gold at the Olympics. Their 5-3 record in the tournament was their worst in the history of the event.

Four years later, led by a more experienced James, Wade, Anthony and captained by Kobe Bryant, the U.S. steamrolled its competition en route to a gold medal in Beijing. The squad went 8-0 with a +223 point differential.

The documentary about the Redeem Team drops Oct. 7 on Netflix.