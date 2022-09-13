Anthony Joshua Accepts Tyson Fury Fight for Dec. 3: Boxer Now 'Awaiting a Response'

Julian Finney/Getty Images

Anthony Joshua's team confirmed Tuesday that he has accepted the terms and conditions for a fight with heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury on Dec. 3.

Joshua's representation, 258 MGT, tweeted the news Tuesday and noted that it is awaiting a response from Fury after both sides agreed to temporarily halt communication last week in the wake of Queen Elizabeth II's death.

Fury's promoter, Frank Warren, responded to the tweet, writing: "Contract will be with you very soon."

Because of their status as the two preeminent British heavyweights in boxing, Fury vs. Joshua has been a dream fight for quite some time. If it comes to fruition, it could potentially smash pay-per-view records in the United Kingdom.

The 34-year-old Fury is the reigning WBC and The Ring heavyweight champion, and he is viewed as arguably the top heavyweight boxer in the world by virtue of his 32-0-1 record.

Fury made up for a December 2018 draw against Deontay Wilder by beating Wilder in both 2020 and 2021. Most recently, Fury defeated Dillian Whyte by sixth-round technical knockout in April.

After announcing his retirement and relinquishing The Ring heavyweight title in August, Fury has seemingly gone back on the decision and has begun considering fights again.

Many assumed his next fight would be against Oleksandr Usyk, who holds the WBA (Super), IBF, WBO, IBO and The Ring heavyweight titles.

Usyk is a perfect 20-0 as a professional, and he is coming off back-to-back wins over Joshua, including a split-decision victory last month.

Fury vs. Usyk is perhaps the biggest possible heavyweight fight since it would unify all of the major heavyweight titles, but Fury vs. Joshua would likely generate more interest in the UK.

Joshua was once in the position of Fury and Usyk, as the 32-year-old began his career a perfect 22-0 and seemed unbeatable. He also accomplished what few others ever could, beating Wladimir Klitschko in 2017.

The Brit's career hit a speed bump in 2019, however, when he shockingly lost his world titles to Andy Ruiz Jr. by seventh-round TKO.

Joshua bounced back to beat Ruiz in a rematch and followed it up with a win over Kubrat Pulev, but he has now lost two straight to Usyk, bringing his career record to 24-3.

If Joshua is ever going to get another shot at Usyk, he would likely need a huge victory under his belt, and beating Fury would undoubtedly qualify.

There are perhaps only two massive fights still available to Fury, and if he can beat Joshua to set up a clash with Usyk, it would put the finishing touches on a legendary resume.