X

    Geno Smith Impresses NFL Twitter as Seahawks Beat Broncos in Russell Wilson's Return

    Doric SamSeptember 13, 2022

    Steph Chambers/Getty Images

    It might have taken 10 seasons, but it looks like Geno Smith finally unlocked his potential.

    The veteran quarterback led the Seattle Seahawks to a 17-16 win over the Denver Broncos in a 2022 season opener on Monday Night Football. Smith put forth one of the best outings of his NFL career, finishing 23-of-28 for 195 yards and two touchdowns.

    The 31-year-old was nearly immaculate in the first half, completing his first 13 passes. He showcased why he was named Seattle's starter over Drew Lock, who was acquired as part of the blockbuster offseason trade that sent longtime Seahawks signal-caller Russell Wilson to the Broncos. Wilson finished 29-of-42 for 340 yards and a touchdown.

    Smith's performance drew massive praise on social media, with many believing he finally reached the form that was expected of him coming out of West Virginia in 2013.

    shannon sharpe @ShannonSharpe

    Broncos Def got Geno looking like Mahomes .

    Levi Edwards @theleviedwards

    This the Geno Smith that pulled up tonight <a href="https://t.co/wK4W5AwKxY">pic.twitter.com/wK4W5AwKxY</a>

    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon
    Chad Johnson @ochocinco

    Let’s go Geno, happy for young boul finally getting another opportunity to be a starter 🙏🏾

    Pat McAfee @PatMcAfeeShow

    Hey… Geno is BALLIN

    Field Yates @FieldYates

    Let Geno cook.

    ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo

    Geno Smith started the night by completing his first 13 pass attempts.<br><br>Per <a href="https://twitter.com/EliasSports?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@EliasSports</a>, the only other quarterbacks since 1990 to complete each of their first 13 passes in Week 1 are Gardner Minshew (2019) and Jim Kelly (1990). <a href="https://t.co/F1uLh2LGSR">pic.twitter.com/F1uLh2LGSR</a>

    Kevin Clark @bykevinclark

    The Geno-Lock QB competition: <a href="https://t.co/TnX6YMgao2">pic.twitter.com/TnX6YMgao2</a>

    Dez Bryant @DezBryant

    Get loose Geno!!!

    Michael Carter @8kMike

    geno smith playing for da trenches rn😂

    Sam Monson @PFF_Sam

    Pete Carroll putting more faith in Geno Smith to air it out than Russell Wilson is some peak trolling

    Steven St.John @SSJWHB

    The Broncos should trade for Geno Smith.

    Brian Baldinger @BaldyNFL

    Is that Geno or Russell?

    Seahawks PR @seahawksPR

    .<a href="https://twitter.com/Seahawks?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Seahawks</a> QB Geno Smith set first-half career marks with 17 completions and a 94.4% completion percentage (17 for 18). <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GoHawks?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GoHawks</a>

    NFL @NFL

    17-of-18<br>164 yards<br>2 TDs<a href="https://twitter.com/GenoSmith3?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@GenoSmith3</a> is showing exactly why he won the Seahawks QB competition. 🔥<br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/DENvsSEA?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#DENvsSEA</a> on ESPN/ABC<br>📱: Stream on NFL+ <a href="https://t.co/54o9fOPBKO">https://t.co/54o9fOPBKO</a> <a href="https://t.co/hDvTKMtSzZ">pic.twitter.com/hDvTKMtSzZ</a>

    ChuckModi @ChuckModi1

    This is NOT a fluke. Geno Smith is the real deal. Just never given a real shot after Jets &amp; NYC media did him dirty. <a href="https://t.co/yheQmUOQQ2">pic.twitter.com/yheQmUOQQ2</a>

    Matthew Freedman @MattFtheOracle

    What if Geno Smith actually was the QB the Jets needed all along?

    Darren Rovell @darrenrovell

    If we got this Geno Smith when he was with the Jets, we would have won a Super Bowl.

    Jersey Jerry @Jerrythekid21

    I can’t believe what I’m seeing out of Geno Smith tonight.

    Albert Breer @AlbertBreer

    I’m old enough to remember when Geno Smith was at the movies as a team meeting began bc he got the time zones mixed up.

    Niko Tamurian @NikoTamurian

    Geno Smith winning this fanbase over with gutsy play tonight.<br><br>Yes he's been brilliant most of the way, but he's showing heart and willing to go all out. It's all 12's need to see<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Seahawks?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Seahawks</a>

    Colb @___Colb___

    I’m genuinely happy for Geno Smith because Black QBs rarely get second chances to start if the first one doesn’t go well, even if it’s not all on them, and he’s showing out tonight.

    keith bulluck @kbull53

    Geno Smith playing like he back at WVU

    The last time Smith was a full-time starter was during his first two seasons in the NFL when he was with the New York Jets. Those were a couple of dreadful years, but he showed in recent seasons that he matured into a dependable player.

    Smith filled in admirably when Wilson went down with a finger injury last season. In four games with three starts, Smith threw for 702 yards and five touchdowns against one interception, completing 68.4 percent of his passes.

    If Smith can continue playing like he did Monday, the Seahawks will surprise. Seattle was expected to be in a rebuild, but Smith proved he can lead the team to success.

    Smith and the Seahawks will try to keep the momentum going Sunday in an NFC West matchup at the San Francisco 49ers.

    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.