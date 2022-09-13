Geno Smith Impresses NFL Twitter as Seahawks Beat Broncos in Russell Wilson's Return

Steph Chambers/Getty Images

It might have taken 10 seasons, but it looks like Geno Smith finally unlocked his potential.

The veteran quarterback led the Seattle Seahawks to a 17-16 win over the Denver Broncos in a 2022 season opener on Monday Night Football. Smith put forth one of the best outings of his NFL career, finishing 23-of-28 for 195 yards and two touchdowns.

The 31-year-old was nearly immaculate in the first half, completing his first 13 passes. He showcased why he was named Seattle's starter over Drew Lock, who was acquired as part of the blockbuster offseason trade that sent longtime Seahawks signal-caller Russell Wilson to the Broncos. Wilson finished 29-of-42 for 340 yards and a touchdown.

Smith's performance drew massive praise on social media, with many believing he finally reached the form that was expected of him coming out of West Virginia in 2013.

The last time Smith was a full-time starter was during his first two seasons in the NFL when he was with the New York Jets. Those were a couple of dreadful years, but he showed in recent seasons that he matured into a dependable player.

Smith filled in admirably when Wilson went down with a finger injury last season. In four games with three starts, Smith threw for 702 yards and five touchdowns against one interception, completing 68.4 percent of his passes.

If Smith can continue playing like he did Monday, the Seahawks will surprise. Seattle was expected to be in a rebuild, but Smith proved he can lead the team to success.

Smith and the Seahawks will try to keep the momentum going Sunday in an NFC West matchup at the San Francisco 49ers.