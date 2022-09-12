NBA Rumors: Jazz Feel They Have Trades Available for Conley, Bogdanovic, Clarkson

Melissa Majchrzak/NBAE via Getty Images

The Utah Jazz probably aren't done wheeling and dealing.

With the team in a full rebuilding mode and trades involving Donovan Mitchell, Rudy Gobert and Patrick Beverley already completed, the Jazz may turn to trading away some of their veteran role players, per ESPN's Ramona Shelburne:

Shelburne added that the Jazz feel they could get a first-round pick in return for each of Bojan Bogdanovic, Mike Conley Jr. and Jordan Clarkson but "are not in any hurry to make these decisions now."

In other words, the team is going to extract every last drop of value it can out of trading veterans who would bolster a number of contenders. As the NBA season gets underway and contenders naturally face some injuries and roster questions, it's possible all three could only see their trade value increase.

Bogdanovic, 33, would make sense for teams looking to add perimeter shooting and scoring. He's a career 39.2 percent shooter from beyond the arc and averaged 18.1 points per game last season.

Conley appears past his prime, but the 34-year-old still averaged a solid 13.7 points and 5.3 assists in 72 games last year, shooting 40.8 percent from three. Teams in need of a savvy veteran playmaker make sense as potential suitors.

Clarkson, 30, is pretty firmly in his prime. The 2020-21 Sixth Man of the Year award winner is one of the league's best bench scorers, putting up a solid 16.0 points per game on 41.9 percent shooting from the field last season. Perimeter shooters who can find their own shot are always valuable come the postseason, and Clarkson should be very much in demand on the trade market.

The Jazz have 13 first-round picks, with varying protections, through the 2029 draft after the Mitchell and Gobert trades. Inevitable deals for Bogdanovic, Conley and Clarkson should add to that haul.