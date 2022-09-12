Former Chiefs Asst. Britt Reid Pleads Guilty to Charges Stemming from 2021 Crash

George Gojkovich/Getty Images

Former Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid pleaded guilty to felony driving while intoxicated in connection to the 2021 crash that left a 5-year-old girl with serious injuries.

According to the Associated Press' Margaret Stafford, Reid will face up to four years in prison as part of his deal with prosecutors.

Tom Porto, an attorney representing the Young family, several of whom were injured in the crash, criticized the plea deal.

"The five victims of this crime are outraged the prosecuting attorney is not seeking the maximum sentence allowable by law," he said in a statement. "The defendant is a prior offender whose actions caused a 5-year-old girl to be in a coma and seriously injured three others."

Driving a Dodge Ram, Reid collided with two cars that were stopped on the side of an entrance ramp to Interstate 435. He was traveling almost 84 mph in a 65 mph zone moments before hitting the vehicles, and prosecutors said his blood alcohol concentration was 0.113 around two hours after the crash.

Reid told police at the scene he had consumed two to three drinks prior to getting behind the wheel and had also taken some of his prescription Adderall.

Ariel Young was among those injured in the collision. Porto said in April 2021 she was "functioning like a baby" and will "endure a traumatic brain injury for the rest of her life."

In November 2021, the Chiefs reached an agreement with Young's family to pay for her treatment and medical expenses. Questions initially arose as to the Chiefs' culpability for the crash because the I-435 onramp is located close to the team's practice facility.

The organization initially placed Reid, who's the son of head coach Andy Reid, on administrative leave and declined to renew his contract following the 2021 season.