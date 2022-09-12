Lamar Jackson Is 'the Ultimate Pro and Athlete,' Says Ravens WR Devin Duvernay

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Though Lamar Jackson didn't get his new deal with the Baltimore Ravens this offseason, his teammates don't expect it to be an issue in 2022.

"He's just super focused; he always has been," receiver Devin Duvernay said, per Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated. "He's the ultimate pro and athlete."

Jackson had set last Friday as a deadline for negotiations before he would focus completely on the season. The Ravens reportedly offered a deal worth about $250 million, per ESPN's Adam Schefter, but the quarterback turned it down as he seeks a fully guaranteed contract.

The 25-year-old can now become a free agent next season, although Baltimore would still have the opportunity to use a franchise tag if no deal is reached.

Despite the uncertainty over his future, Jackson will remain focused on the field. He showed that in Week 1, throwing three touchdown passes in a 24-9 win over the New York Jets.

It seems Jackson is ready to show what he can do on the field in order to earn his contract next offseason.